Road safety authorities draft action plan to tackle 674 ‘blackspots’ in Bengaluru

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: As per additional instructions received from the Supreme Court to the state’s Road Safety Authority on the high number of fatal accidents in the state, the road safety cell/authority (RSA) in Karnataka has drafted a time-bound action plan focusing on the state’s 674 blackspots. The plan will focus on various factors such as situation analysis, data information, correction of blackspots, emergency and trauma care, in-house road safety training to officers and annual reports of road accidents, and workshops on awareness.

As of now, Bengaluru ranks third in the state on blackspots after Tumkur and Udupi. The draft will be placed before the Karnataka road safety committee meeting on August 8 for approval. “After the draft is set, it will be sent to Deputy Commissioners of all districts. The final draft should be complete by the end of the month,” said Umashankar, Additional Commissioner of RSA.

RSA was formed in 2017, the governing council of which is chaired by the Transport Minister. Another smaller group is chaired by the Chief Secretary, it empowers district-level road safety authorities, which was functioning without any powers or funds, until recently where it had been approved of funds through cess collection of vehicle registration. The funds collected will be used by the body next financial year. The road safety fund will be made available for infrastructure updates, community campaigns on road safety as well as engineering upgrades for roads.

According to sources from the Transport department, the body is yet to become fully functional. It is said that since its creation two years ago, the body is yet to have the powers to issue binding directions.



According to National Crime Record Bureau figures, in 2016, the state witnessed 44,403 accidents with 11,133 fatalities. Karnataka was third among 13 states that accounted for 86% of the total fatalities across the country.