Sudha Murty to help govt make Karnataka a tourism hotspot

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Infosys Foundation Chairperson Sudha Murty has now joined hands with the tourism department as head of the newly-announced Tourism Task Force. The task force was announced by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday. Her direct involvement with the tourism sector will boost the efforts being undertaken by the department to improve destinations and make them more people-friendly.

The task force is announced on the lines of Karnataka Tourism Vision Group, which was created by former tourism minister R V Deshpande. Yediyurappa made the announcement of forming a task force after going through a detailed presentation done by the tourism department and Infosys Foundation. The task force will comprise of experts, visionaries, government officials and stakeholders.

Tourism Director K N Ramesh told TNIE that the tenure of Karnataka Tourism Vision Group had ended, so there is no question of two committees operating. In the meeting held on Sunday it was decided that the task force will help identify heritage places and spread awareness about them. The department will use the experience, knowledge and research of Sudha Murty and the Foundation.

According to tourism officials, while 319 locations are listed on the national and international map, there are at least 20,000 destinations that are excellent but not well promoted. The role of the task force will be to assess the already listed places and discover potential sites. It will also have to come out with a series of guidelines on which place needs to be promoted on priority basis and how. North Karnataka will be in focus since the region has low tourism influx.The tourism department is optimistic that Infosys Foundation will not just bring in the expertise, but also corporate social responsibility funds.