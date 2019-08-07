Home Cities Bengaluru

Business, books to meet at this literature fest

Even as the city is witnessing a number of literature festivals over the last few years, the business literature fest has managed to create an audience of its own.

Published: 07th August 2019 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2019 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

A book lover checks out good reads at a previous edition of Bangalore Business Literature Festival

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as the city is witnessing a number of literature festivals over the last few years, the business literature fest has managed to create an audience of its own. “Business literature in India in the last 10 years has come into its own. Good business and management books have been written, especially by business leader-turned authors like Gurcharan Das, R Gopalakrishnan, Subroto Bagchi. Yet, literature festivals in India have been neglecting this genre or not giving enough importance,” says Benedict Paramanand, the man behind this fest.

The result has been the Bangalore Business Literature Festival hosting over 60 authors, which Paramanand says is a significant achievement. “We focus on the business literature genre, which no one else does. That’s the key differentiator. We also run it like a for-profit social business. We don’t depend on donations of a few patrons but charge a very nominal fee. We are able to rope in all players from the ecosystem and make them feel that they co-own it,” he says.

With Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy being one of the speakers on his vision for a better India, this year’s sessions,to be held on Sept.7  at WeWork Galaxy on Residency Road, include ‘Demystifying Entrepreneurship through literature’ which will hear out the stresses entrepreneurs go through, which Paramanand says is “especially relevant in the backdrop of Cafe Coffee Day’s V G Siddhartha’s episode.”
Other segments include ‘What entrepreneurship really means’ which hopes to bust assumptions around it, and one on self-publishing disrupting the book publishing industry, which will see CEO of Notion Press Naveen Valsakumar discuss the matter.

In a world of multiple channels, Paramanand finds reaching out to target audience the biggest challenge. “Social media channels are becoming less effective compared to even two years ago,” he says, adding that the “good problem is that have too many authors wanting time to speak at the fest.”  

In the next couple of years, they hope to be able to afford well-known international speakers, and have many mini biz lit fests in areas that are at the intersections such as technology-business, business-sustainability, entrepreneurship-intrapreneurship.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
UK 'resolved' to leave EU by end of October: Raab
Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo | PTI)
WATCH: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for these areas in Karnataka
Gallery
Hundreds of people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi (in picture), BJP president Amit Shah and veteran party leader L K Advani, bid farewell to former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj as her mortal remains were consigned to flames at the Lodh
IN PHOTOS | Nation bids final farewell to People's Minister Sushma Swaraj
Let us take a look at some of the rare photos of veteran BJP leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who passed away at AIIMS Delhi on August 6, 2019. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP Sushma Swaraj: Check out some rare photos of the BJP stalwart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp