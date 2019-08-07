Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Dirty places, stares hinder breastfeeding in public’

The survey was conducted online among 900 mothers, of which 77 per cent are millennials.

Published: 07th August 2019 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2019 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A whopping 93 per cent of the mothers surveyed in India feel uncomfortable while breastfeeding their babies in public places due to lack of breastfeeding facilities, a survey conducted by Momspresso, a user-generated content programme to observe World Breastfeeding Week, revealed.

The survey was conducted online among 900 mothers, of which 77 per cent are millennials. Among the respondents, only 6 per cent said they found public designated breastfeeding areas to comfortably nurse their babies. When asked about barriers to breastfeeding comfortably in India, 53 per cent of mothers cited lack of hygienic, appropriate or safe spaces while 47 per cent said lack of privacy and constant staring by people hinders comfortable breastfeeding.

Parul Ohri, founding partner and chief editor, Momspresso, said, “While there has been extensive conversation around the benefits of breastfeeding, much less has been spoken about the actual challenges at work and in public places. New mothers are intent on breastfeeding, but they also need that intent to be supported by facilities such as a designated breastfeeding space in public areas such as restaurants, banks, offices, and malls.”

survey findings

  1. Respondents aged 25-45 years.
  2. 35% of surveyed moms are office-goers, while the rest are stay-at-home moms.
  3. Top places where Indian mothers have breastfed included their own car (94%), public transport (83%), restaurants, mall/office car parking (60%) and trial rooms
  4. 81% of moms said they feel uneasy breastfeeding in public because of constant staring
Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
breastfeeding World Breastfeeding Week
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
UK 'resolved' to leave EU by end of October: Raab
Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo | PTI)
WATCH: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for these areas in Karnataka
Gallery
Hundreds of people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi (in picture), BJP president Amit Shah and veteran party leader L K Advani, bid farewell to former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj as her mortal remains were consigned to flames at the Lodh
IN PHOTOS | Nation bids final farewell to People's Minister Sushma Swaraj
Let us take a look at some of the rare photos of veteran BJP leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who passed away at AIIMS Delhi on August 6, 2019. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP Sushma Swaraj: Check out some rare photos of the BJP stalwart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp