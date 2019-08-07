Home Cities Bengaluru

Every art is a revolution

They say in every piece of art, the artist himself is present.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: They say in every piece of art, the artist himself is present. The Art Cafe at Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateaway in association with Artisera, has organised ‘Melange’, an art exhibition of contemporary artworks.

The artworks are a celebration of diversity through art – an exhibition of works by 14 established artists from across India who draw inspiration from different things, use different mediums to express themselves, and create art with their own distinct identity. From textured abstracts to spiritually rooted mixed media creations, figurative masterpieces to vibrant cityscapes, depictions of animals to interpretations of nature, Melange is a celebration of it all. The thoughtful curation of contemporary art put together by Artisera, is designed to appeal to art lovers who appreciate storytelling, seek a connection with the creator, and see beauty in diversity.

The featured artists in this ongoing group show are Anand Panchal, Ashu Gupta, Basuki Dasgupta, Dinkar Jadhav, Gurudas Shenoy, HR Das, Kandi Narsimlu, Laxman Aelay, Madhuri Kathe, Naina Maithani, Praveen Kumar, Ramesh Gorjala and Roy K John.

