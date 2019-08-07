Every inspector is commissioner of his jurisdiction: Top cop

Bala Chauhan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The new City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao in his first interaction with the city police officers on Tuesday morning asked them to maintain high standards of professionalism while ensuring the safety of Bengalureans. Rao was appointed as the City Police Commissioner on August 2.

“Be clean, upright, honest and responsive. The culture of policing should change. Ensure the safety of people on priority but do not ignore the welfare of your constables. The increase in the number of assault cases against them is worrisome. To ensure the safety of the city and the people, we need to have a happy and healthy police force. We need to look after the needs and health of the constables. Give them their weekly offs and ensure a healthy and clean work environment. Clean up the police stations. Have clean toilets. Don’t stash them with waste and seized vehicles. Police stations are the temples of policing and every person there is important. The inspector is the commissioner of his jurisdiction,” said Rao.

He asked the Central Crime Branch — a specialised wing of the city police — to use technology and documentation in investigation and work towards building their image as an ace investigation agency. He cautioned his officers against any form of indiscipline or negligence.

“Your loyalty should be to your department. Indiscipline, non performance or leak of information will not be tolerated. The work ahead is huge. There should be zero tolerance towards rowdyism, lawlessness and drug abuse. Take action against rowdies in your area. Revive the rowdy sheet and put an end to extortion and goondaism. If need be, book them under Goonda Act or the Karnataka Control of Organised Crime Act (KCOCA). Control the drug menace and don’t spare anyone, no matter how big or influential he or she is if they are found in possession of narcotic and psychotropic drugs. There are some high end hotels, pubs, bars and educational institutions, where use of drugs is known to be prevalent. Take strict action against the supplier and break the supply chain. Give me results, not complaints. There should be timely registration and investigation of cases,” Rao told the officers.

On the issue of live bands, pubs and bars, the new top cop has asked his officers to allow them to function “as per law, in decent limits without offending the dignity of women and disturbing peace and public order. No place should be allowed to become a prostitution and drugs den,” Rao said.

He asked his officers to control cases of attention diversion, chain, mobile phone snatching and report any Ponzi scheme to higher officers immediately. He also instructed his officers to ensure communal harmony, safety and protection of citizens, especially senior citizens and women.

