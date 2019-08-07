Home Cities Bengaluru

Every inspector is commissioner of his jurisdiction: Top cop

New City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao tells officers to prioritise safety of people, welfare of constables

Published: 07th August 2019 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2019 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The new City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao in his first interaction with the city police officers on Tuesday morning asked them to maintain high standards of professionalism while ensuring the safety of Bengalureans. Rao was appointed as the City Police Commissioner on August 2.
“Be clean, upright, honest and responsive. The culture of policing should change. Ensure the safety of people on priority but do not ignore the welfare of your constables. The increase in the number of assault cases against them is worrisome. To ensure the safety of the city and the people, we need to have a happy and healthy police force. We need to look after the needs and health of the constables. Give them their weekly offs and ensure a healthy and clean work environment. Clean up the police stations. Have clean toilets. Don’t stash them with waste and seized vehicles. Police stations are the temples of policing and every person there is important. The inspector is the commissioner of his jurisdiction,” said Rao.

He asked the Central Crime Branch — a specialised wing of the city police — to use technology and documentation in investigation and work towards building their image as an ace investigation agency. He cautioned his officers against any form of indiscipline or negligence.

“Your loyalty should be to your department. Indiscipline, non performance or leak of information will not be tolerated. The work ahead is huge. There should be zero tolerance towards rowdyism, lawlessness and drug abuse. Take action against rowdies in your area. Revive the rowdy sheet and put an end to extortion and goondaism. If need be, book them under Goonda Act or the Karnataka Control of Organised Crime Act (KCOCA). Control the drug menace and don’t spare anyone, no matter how big or influential he or she is if they are found in possession of narcotic and psychotropic drugs. There are some high end hotels, pubs, bars and educational institutions, where use of drugs is known to be prevalent. Take strict action against the supplier and break the supply chain. Give me results, not complaints. There should be timely registration and investigation of cases,” Rao told the officers.

On the issue of live bands, pubs and bars, the new top cop has asked his officers to allow them to function “as per law, in decent limits without offending the dignity of women and disturbing peace and public order. No place should be allowed to become a prostitution and drugs den,” Rao said.

He asked his officers to control cases of attention diversion, chain, mobile phone snatching and report any Ponzi scheme to higher officers immediately. He also instructed his officers to ensure communal harmony, safety and protection of citizens, especially senior citizens and women.

On live bands, pubs
Rao said he will allow live bands, pubs and bars to function “as per law, in decent limits without offending the dignity of women and disturbing peace and public order. No place should be allowed to become a prostitution and drugs den.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bhaskar Rao Bengaluru police commissioner
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
UK 'resolved' to leave EU by end of October: Raab
Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo | PTI)
WATCH: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for these areas in Karnataka
Gallery
Hundreds of people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi (in picture), BJP president Amit Shah and veteran party leader L K Advani, bid farewell to former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj as her mortal remains were consigned to flames at the Lodh
IN PHOTOS | Nation bids final farewell to People's Minister Sushma Swaraj
Let us take a look at some of the rare photos of veteran BJP leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who passed away at AIIMS Delhi on August 6, 2019. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP Sushma Swaraj: Check out some rare photos of the BJP stalwart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp