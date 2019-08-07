Filming in Turahalli reserve forest not so easy any more

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state forest department is finding it difficult to protect Turahalli reserve forest on Kanakapura Road, not just from encroachers and poachers, but also from photographers and filmmakers.

In the last few months, the department has received many requests from filmmakers and photographers for permission to shoot inside the reserve forest. However, all requests have been turned down. In the last two weeks alone, the department turned down five requests from filmmakers.

“Though permission, with restrictions and conditions, can be given for film shooting, we are using our discretionary powers and putting all decisions on hold as a precautionary measure. We want to curtail the entry of people till things are regularised and the forest patch is well protected,” Siddaramappa C, Deputy Conservator of Forests, Bengaluru Urban, told CE.

After questions were raised about why permission was being given to National Geographic channel and private companies for shooting the Wild Karnataka documentary, the staffers are now diverting applicants to other tree parks instead.

“The pressure on this forest patch is very high. Instances of encroachment, which are even being fought in courts, forest fire and infringement are very high,” another forest official said, adding that people with cameras are now a big menace too. “We want to regulate and restrict visitors only for the tree park. Late on Saturday night, a group of people damaged the forest gate locks and entered the reserve forest patch. When confronted, they even beat up guards,” the official added. The 600-acre forest patch has four entrances – one each near Sobha apartment and burial ground and two towards the 80-Feet Main Road.

Turahalli has also become a hot spot for people looking to indulge in recreational activities like picnic, trekking, bird watching, cycling and aerobics. A video that has started making rounds on social media this week shows a group of people doing aerobics with loud music playing in the forest. The officials have, however, said the video is fake. “We verified the undated video, inquired about it and found that it was not shot in Turahalli in the last few months. People are only being permitted to enter the temple and not the forest at present,” Siddaramappa added.