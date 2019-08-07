Former employee sexually harasses woman, shames her on social media

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 28-year-old woman working as recruiter in a private firm has alleged that the ex-employee of the company has been sexually harassing her. The employee quit the job in just two months, allegedly over not getting sufficient salary. However, he continued to harass the woman.

Kavya (name changed) works for a private firm in Jeevan Bima Nagar police station limits. In her complaint, she has accused her ex-colleague, identified as Udaya Kumar, of harassing her. She told police that Kumar contacted her company on March 5, and joined on March 20. She had recruited him, but after a month, he started complaining to her about the pay not being sufficient. Kumar would fight with Kavya over the issue and often use filthy language. On May 17, he quit the job.

After quitting, he started spreading rumours about Kavya. On July 31, he barged into the office and called out to her loudly. Kavya rushed out of her cabin, and she saw Kumar, who then started clicking pictures of her. He threatened to tarnish her image. He also told her that he would make sure she leaves her current job and is not recruited anywhere else either.

The same day, Kumar uploaded her photos on Facebook and posted lewd comments. He wrote online that Kavya is a prostitute and also said he will marry her.Unable to cope with the harassment, Kavya filed a sexual harassment complaint. An investigating officer said, “We have taken necessary action against Kumar based on Kavya’s complaint, and are investigating further.”