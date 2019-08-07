Home Cities Bengaluru

Jyoti Malani suicide: Husband Pankaj arrested on charges of abetment

Jyothi’s brother filed a case against Pankaj and alleged that Jyothi was being harassed by him for years, police said.

Jyoti Malani

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Puttenahalli police on Tuesday arrested Jyoti’s husband for allegedly abetting the suicide of his wife. The accused is Pankaj, a 40-year-old businessman from Rajasthan who was running a chain of hardware stores. He married Jyoti 10 years ago and the couple had a daughter. Police said the incident took place late night on Sunday. Jyoti, who lived on the 16th floor of the apartment building, took her daughter and went up to the terrace on the 20th floor and pushed the child. She then jumped immediately after that.

The security guards who heard loud sounds rushed to the spot and found the bodies lying in pols of blood. The mother and child were rushed to a nearby hospital, but were declared brought dead.

A senior police officer said that preliminary investigations revealed that Pankaj was suspecting Jyothi’s fidelity and the couple would often over this. On Sunday too, the couple had a fight and Pankaj left for his brother’s house. Upset over this, Jyothi killed herself.

Help is available
If you are having thoughts of suicide or are in emotional distress. Help is available. You can get in touch with the SAHAI helpline at 080-25497777, open from 10am to 10pm from Monday to Saturday and 104 Arogya Sahayavani, which is available 24/7

Similar incidents

July 2019: 29-year-old Bhavana threw her two-year-old son and then jumped from the seventh floor of White House Apartment in RT Nagar. Police had booked a case against her husband Arihanth on harassment charges

April 2019: Atul Upadhya (59), a businessman, killed his wife Mamatha and then threw her pet dog from the seventh floor of Annex Sycon Polaris Apartment in Sadashivanagar and then killed himself

