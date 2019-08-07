Lost pond brought to life after 20 years

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Phase two of Cubbon Park’s rejuvenation project is on in full swing and includes the making of 65 recharge wells and reviving three existing ponds. The Kargadakunte pond, which was once a part of a lake, has been rejuvenated after 20 years.

This pond was once a part of a very prominent lake called Sampangi lake, which contributed majorly towards the city’s water supply years ago. However, due to urbanisation, the lake was then converted to our very own Kanteerava Indoor Stadium. A part of the lake was left behind, which was used for the Karaga Festival, and has since then been known as Kargadakunte Pond.

But the 1.75-acre pond was at the verge of depletion. “Besides being filled with silt, the pond had also become dry with solidified and composted leaves up to 3 ft deep. The leaves had even blocked the passage of water entering the water body. While we were cleaning, little did we realise that it hasn’t been cleaned for over two decades,” said Meena Dave from India Cares Foundation whose team is working on phase two rejuventaion of Cubbon Park.

About 30-35 truck loads of silt and dried leaves were removed manually by the workers, which took close to two months. Additionally, strengthening of bunds, repair and construction of silt traps was also carried out. Many are hopeful that the pond will once again become a sanctuary for birds and fishes, while also being a prominent water body in the city’s lung space.

Ram Prasad, co-founder of Friends of Lake, said, “This lake has been a prominent part of the city’s culture and history. It’s great it has been saved. We have been able to revive the lake through the livelihood of well diggers and munny waddar community.”

First American India (FAI) company, which is based in the city as well, sponsored this phase of the project, which cost `57.48 lakh in total, including the recharging of 60 wells and rejuvenation of three ponds. As of now, 35 recharge wells have been made and after Kargadakunte pond, work on reviving the pond behind the Wodeyar statue will commence soon, which will also include a recharge well inside the pond.