Home Cities Bengaluru

Lost pond brought to life after 20 years

Kargadakunte pond was once part of the prominent Sampangi lake, which is where Kanteerava Indoor Stadium now stands

Published: 07th August 2019 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2019 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

The lake was cleaned after about 30-35 truck loads of silt and dried leaves were removed manually by workers over two months

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Phase two of Cubbon Park’s rejuvenation project is on in full swing and includes the making of 65 recharge wells and reviving three existing ponds. The Kargadakunte pond, which was once a part of a lake, has been rejuvenated after 20 years.

This pond was once a part of a very prominent lake called Sampangi lake, which contributed majorly towards the city’s water supply years ago. However, due to urbanisation, the lake was then converted to our very own Kanteerava Indoor Stadium. A part of the lake was left behind, which was used for the Karaga Festival, and has since then been known as Kargadakunte Pond.

But the 1.75-acre pond was at the verge of depletion. “Besides being filled with silt, the pond had also become dry with solidified and composted leaves up to 3 ft deep. The leaves had even blocked the passage of water entering the water body. While we were cleaning, little did we realise that it hasn’t been cleaned for over two decades,” said Meena Dave from India Cares Foundation whose team is working on phase two rejuventaion of Cubbon Park.

About 30-35 truck loads of silt and dried leaves were removed manually by the workers, which took close to two months. Additionally, strengthening of bunds, repair and construction of silt traps was also carried out. Many are hopeful that the pond will once again become a sanctuary for birds and fishes, while also being a prominent water body in the city’s lung space.

Ram Prasad, co-founder of Friends of Lake, said, “This lake has been a prominent part of the city’s culture and history. It’s great it has been saved. We have been able to revive the lake through the livelihood of well diggers and munny waddar community.”

First American India (FAI) company, which is based in the city as well, sponsored this phase of the project, which cost `57.48 lakh in total, including the recharging of 60 wells and rejuvenation of three ponds. As of now, 35 recharge wells have been made and after Kargadakunte pond, work on reviving the pond behind the Wodeyar statue will commence soon, which will also include a recharge well inside the pond.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cubbon Park Kargadakunte pond
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
UK 'resolved' to leave EU by end of October: Raab
Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo | PTI)
WATCH: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for these areas in Karnataka
Gallery
Hundreds of people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi (in picture), BJP president Amit Shah and veteran party leader L K Advani, bid farewell to former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj as her mortal remains were consigned to flames at the Lodh
IN PHOTOS | Nation bids final farewell to People's Minister Sushma Swaraj
Let us take a look at some of the rare photos of veteran BJP leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who passed away at AIIMS Delhi on August 6, 2019. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP Sushma Swaraj: Check out some rare photos of the BJP stalwart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp