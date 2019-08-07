Pedestrians finally get a skywalk at Bellandur

Home Cities Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A year ago, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike had sanctioned eight skywalks in Bellandur. Though works on most have not even begun, relentless efforts made by the citizens resulted in two skywalks becoming a reality. While the Sanjaygiri skywalk was inaugurated in February, a skywalk at Outer Ring Road (ORR) near Innovative Multiplex was inaugurated on Tuesday.

The ORR stretch has thousands of vehicles passing through here on a daily basis. As a result, pedestrians have to risk their limbs and lives in order to cross roads here. In fact, the stretch is known to be an accident zone where many of the victims are pedestrians who get hit be speeding vehicles. The deadly stretch finally resulted in a citizen group in Bellandur taking up the cause of protecting pedestrians. A group called Bellandur Jothege followed up with the BBMP to get skywalks at every 1km of the ORR stretch.
Now, six more skywalks are yet to come up on the ORR stretch. Explaining the delay in constructing these skywalks, a BBMP official said, “It’s taking time to build the skywalks on the ORR stretch as there is a Metro line coming up on this stretch too. As a result, we have to hold talks with BMRCL, get a no objection certificate from them and then start our work. We plan to complete all the skywalks at the earliest.”

The Innovative Multiplex Skywalk is equipped with a lift and staircases and is has been built under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model. The contractor will maintain the skywalk for 30 years by paying an annual amount to BBMP.

This comes as a huge relief to pedestrians. Rishita S, a resident of Bellandur, said, “I often cross the road and on many ocassions I have almost been hit by vehicles. The skywalk is a blessing. Hope the lifts are maintained well as they will help senior citizens.”

Kishori Mudaliar, co-founder of Bellandur Jothege, said, “These skywalks will stand testimony to what citizen partnership with the government can achieve. Even the Mahadevpura task force and Doddanekundi rising  have played a major role in getting the work at skywalk done”

Upcoming skywalks
Kalamandir ORR skywalk is approved by BMRCL and work will start next week
Excavation work has started for Central Mall ORR skywalk

