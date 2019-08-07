Residents find group axing trees sans permit

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Vigilant residents found some men cutting trees behind GR Tech Park on ECC Road in Mahadevapura on Tuesday morning. When they confronted the men on ground asking to see the permission slip from the Forest Department, they were denied the same.

“When I questioned those cutting the trees, they said they had got permission to do so, but did not show a copy of the slip. Five trees had been chopped by afternoon,” said Sandeep, a resident, who was present at the spot.

A site engineer associated told The New Indian Express that they had received permission from the Major Roads department of the BBMP to widen the road, for which they were taking up tree trimming.

“We are only trimming the trees, not cutting them. Residents mistook what we are doing,” said Vinay, the site engineer.

Ramakrishna, assistant executive engineer, Major Roads, BBMP, said, “We had written to the Forest Department for permission, but did not receive a reply. The contractors must have gone ahead with the cutting because it is allowed for certain works done in public interest. However, I will speak to the contractors and ensure no more trees are cut happens.”

The AEE also confirmed that the cutting was being done for road widening and drain laying work.