Home Cities Bengaluru

Residents find group axing trees sans permit

Vigilant residents found some men cutting trees behind GR Tech Park on ECC Road in Mahadevapura on Tuesday morning.

Published: 07th August 2019 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2019 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Vigilant residents found some men cutting trees behind GR Tech Park on ECC Road in Mahadevapura on Tuesday morning. When they confronted the men on ground asking to see the permission slip from the Forest Department, they were denied the same.

“When I questioned those cutting the trees, they said they had got permission to do so, but did not show a copy of the slip. Five trees had been chopped by afternoon,” said Sandeep, a resident, who was present at the spot.

A site engineer associated told The New Indian Express  that they had received permission from the Major Roads department of the BBMP to widen the road, for which they were taking up tree trimming.
“We are only trimming the trees, not cutting them. Residents mistook what we are doing,” said Vinay, the site engineer.

Ramakrishna, assistant executive engineer, Major Roads, BBMP, said, “We had written to the Forest Department for permission, but did not receive a reply. The contractors must have gone ahead with the cutting because it is allowed for certain works done in public interest. However, I will speak to the contractors and ensure no more trees are cut happens.”

The AEE also confirmed that the cutting was being done for road widening and drain laying work.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
UK 'resolved' to leave EU by end of October: Raab
Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo | PTI)
WATCH: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for these areas in Karnataka
Gallery
Hundreds of people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi (in picture), BJP president Amit Shah and veteran party leader L K Advani, bid farewell to former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj as her mortal remains were consigned to flames at the Lodh
IN PHOTOS | Nation bids final farewell to People's Minister Sushma Swaraj
Let us take a look at some of the rare photos of veteran BJP leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who passed away at AIIMS Delhi on August 6, 2019. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP Sushma Swaraj: Check out some rare photos of the BJP stalwart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp