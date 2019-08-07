Home Cities Bengaluru

Road, pipeline on Varthur Lake to stay

Irrigation department tells National Green Tribunal committee they cannot be removed as they are infrastructure to supply water

Published: 07th August 2019 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2019 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The road and pipeline laid inside Varthur Lake will stay. They cannot be removed. The Minor Irrigation Department has informed this to the committee appointed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT).This has come as a shock to the NGT committee, which had given the irrigation department 15 days time in June to come out with a solution on how to divert the pipelines and remove the road laid in Varthur Lake.“But now the irrigation department has told the committee that the pipelines cannot be removed as it will be a costly affair. So the committee has asked the department to divert 5-6 acres of land near Varthur Lake instead of expanding the water body and using it for other works,” a committee member told TNIE seeking anonymity.

The irrigation officials have also told the committee that the pipeline and road are a part of the infrastructure created to supply water to Kolar, Chikkaballapur and downstream of Bellandur and Varthur and hence cannot be tampered.

“The Minor Irrigation Department does not seem keen to part with any land for the lake. So they are not committing. We are trying to bring in a compromise and are quoting the Laxman Rao committee findings where one of the suggestions is to utilise land around the lake for non- commercial activities and for creating wetland or extension of Varthur Lake,” the official said.

The committee was to submit a report on the development and rejuvenation of Bellandur and Varthur lakes to NGT by June end. But it sought for a month’s extension and now it has been further delayed because the irrigation department has not been able to come out with a final solution.  

The NGT had appointed the committee under the chairmanship of former Lok Ayukta Justice N Santosh Hegde to look into the ground reality of Bellandur and Varthur lakes, the anomalies, action taken by the government, timeline of works done and the rejuvenation report.  

Meanwhile, according to directions, work on diverting water from Bellandur Lake has started and Bangalore Development Authority will also start desilting the lake. The Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board has committed to July 2020 as the deadline for installing sewage treatment plants to ensure that only treated water enters Bellandur and Varthur lakes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Varthur Lake
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
UK 'resolved' to leave EU by end of October: Raab
Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo | PTI)
WATCH: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for these areas in Karnataka
Gallery
Hundreds of people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi (in picture), BJP president Amit Shah and veteran party leader L K Advani, bid farewell to former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj as her mortal remains were consigned to flames at the Lodh
IN PHOTOS | Nation bids final farewell to People's Minister Sushma Swaraj
Let us take a look at some of the rare photos of veteran BJP leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who passed away at AIIMS Delhi on August 6, 2019. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP Sushma Swaraj: Check out some rare photos of the BJP stalwart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp