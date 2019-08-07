Road, pipeline on Varthur Lake to stay

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The road and pipeline laid inside Varthur Lake will stay. They cannot be removed. The Minor Irrigation Department has informed this to the committee appointed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT).This has come as a shock to the NGT committee, which had given the irrigation department 15 days time in June to come out with a solution on how to divert the pipelines and remove the road laid in Varthur Lake.“But now the irrigation department has told the committee that the pipelines cannot be removed as it will be a costly affair. So the committee has asked the department to divert 5-6 acres of land near Varthur Lake instead of expanding the water body and using it for other works,” a committee member told TNIE seeking anonymity.

The irrigation officials have also told the committee that the pipeline and road are a part of the infrastructure created to supply water to Kolar, Chikkaballapur and downstream of Bellandur and Varthur and hence cannot be tampered.

“The Minor Irrigation Department does not seem keen to part with any land for the lake. So they are not committing. We are trying to bring in a compromise and are quoting the Laxman Rao committee findings where one of the suggestions is to utilise land around the lake for non- commercial activities and for creating wetland or extension of Varthur Lake,” the official said.

The committee was to submit a report on the development and rejuvenation of Bellandur and Varthur lakes to NGT by June end. But it sought for a month’s extension and now it has been further delayed because the irrigation department has not been able to come out with a final solution.

The NGT had appointed the committee under the chairmanship of former Lok Ayukta Justice N Santosh Hegde to look into the ground reality of Bellandur and Varthur lakes, the anomalies, action taken by the government, timeline of works done and the rejuvenation report.

Meanwhile, according to directions, work on diverting water from Bellandur Lake has started and Bangalore Development Authority will also start desilting the lake. The Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board has committed to July 2020 as the deadline for installing sewage treatment plants to ensure that only treated water enters Bellandur and Varthur lakes.