Special teams formed to tackle illegal animal slaughter in Bengaluru

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Animals rights group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PeTA) has renewed its efforts in urging all states to enforce laws prohibiting animal sacrifices. PeTA India had sent a fresh letter to chief secretaries, director generals of police, and directors of the Animal Husbandry Departments across India, as well as to the commissioners of municipal corporations, requesting that they take all possible precautionary measures to curb illegal transport and killing of animals.

Upon receiving the notice, BBMP formed teams in all zones to tackle the issue. “We have formed 10 teams — one for each zone and three teams for east zone,” said Dr Krishnegowda, assistant director of the Animal Husbandry, BBMP.

Officials said they have received complaints in the east zone about illegal slaughtering, which is why they formed three teams for the area. The Zonal Joint Commissioner will be the nodal officer, while persons from the revenue department, police, Road Transport Office, state Animal Husbandry, NGOs and BBMP will be part of these teams.

The teams will do the rounds in the city from Wednesday.“Thousands of goats, buffaloes, camels and other animals are killed during festivals. Common illegal practices during these festivals include cramming animals into crowded trucks, beating them and slaughtering by untrained people,” PeTA stated in a note.

The Supreme Court ruled in 2017 that animals can be slaughtered only in officially licensed slaughterhouses.