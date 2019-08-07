Woman seeks CCB help after assault by financiers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 50-year-old woman alleged that two financiers manhandled and assaulted her and her relative after she had filed a complaint against the duo.

According to the complaint filed by Sumathi, a resident of New Tippasandra, two persons, identified as Suresh and Surian from Banaswadi, assaulted her and her relative, Raman J (60), on August 2.Sumathi told police that when they were shopping at around 5.30 pm, Suresh and Surian followed them, passing rude comments. When Raman questioned them, they assaulted him.

Sumathi told police that a year ago, she had borrowed money from the duo, and alleged that she paid all of it back. However, the duo said she had only paid them the interest amount. She had filed a complaint with Indiranagar police.

When the harassment continued, Sumathi approached the CCB. Last week, CCB sleuths called both parties for an inquiry. The duo filed a cheque bounce case against her. Police told the duo that since there is a case of cheque bounce pending in court, the financial dispute must be settled in court itself.