Bellandur lake comes to life with CCTVs, street lights, watch towers

Iffath Fathima By

BENGALURU: After the National Green Tribunal (NGT), in 2017, ordered the installation of CCTV cameras near Bellandur lake, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has finally bucked up and installed 54 CCTV cameras around the lake premises.

According to a senior BBMP official, the count might increase. “We have finished installing 54 cameras in the lake premises. Initially, the process of installing was a little slow but it is done now and all of them are functioning properly,” he said.

The official further pointed out that apart from the CCTV cameras, BBMP has also installed 180 street lights around the lake and put up three watch towers. “Earlier, there were no functioning lights. According to the plan, there are five watch towers which need to be installed but we have built three. The other two are yet to come up,” added the official.

For the works, the civic body is spending a total of `3.24 crore. Apart from this, 22 marshals are already keeping a vigil at the lake in three different shifts. A senior official also disclosed that a few months ago, 22-25 cameras had been vandalised by miscreants and the BBMP had to fix them all back. Currently there are in a functioning state and are regularly being monitored.

Back in 2017, Subhash Chandra Khuntia, chief secretary, NGT had ordered BBMP to install the cameras. Finally, there seems to be progress on this front.

70% of Bellandur lake dewatered

A BDA official said about 70% of the water has been cleared out from Bellandur lake. Next,they will look into desilting after the government’s approval.