By artists for artists

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru stands witness to the rise in budding artists over the years. youngsters from the city have showcased their work time and again but a steady platform has always been in question. Open Market 2.0 presented by The Broke Artists Collective aims to provide the much-needed platform for artists in the city.

After a successful first edition in June, The Broke Artists Collective has returned with the aim to reach the masses. The idea was conceived by Yatish VT, curator, Broke Artists Collective. As a youngster, Yatish would sell his art at Kitsch Mandi and the venue would relieve him of charges setting up his art stall.

Keen to change of the situation, Yatish went on to form a collective where artists could come together and showcase their work. Creating an environment where one artist supports the other, each artist contributes a certain amount for printing their artwork. Interestingly, the prints are sold with the concept of pay what you love, where one can pay an amount which s/he feels is sufficient.

This week, the Open Market 2.0 will showcase an abundance of art from artists across various disciplines. Apart from visual art, there will be an open mic for musicians, poets, storytellers, stand up comedians and mime artistes to celebrate performance art along with interesting workshops. Yatish adds, “The idea is to do more together than one can do alone.”

The Open Market 2.0 presented by the Broke Artists Collective will be held on August 10 and 11 from 11am - 9pm at The Courtyard,Shanti Nagar.