DC permits BBMP to dump segregated garbage in Bagaluru, Marenahalli

Bengaluru Deputy Commissioner K Srinivas on Wednesday said that permission has been given to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to dump segregated garbage in two quarry sites. 

Published: 08th August 2019 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2019 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Bengaluru Deputy Commissioner K Srinivas on Wednesday said that permission has been given to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to dump segregated garbage in two quarry sites. He said that permission had been given to dump waste in the abandoned quarries. He said that BBMP had sought permission for eight locations, but so far only two have been handed over — Bagaluru and Marenahalli. The remaining six are being inspected to see if they are fit for dumping garbage.

He was speaking to the media on the sidelines of issuing directions on security arrangements for Independence Day at Manekshaw Parade Ground.BBMP has been looking for alternate dumping sites for some time now, especially after one of its largest dumping sites — Bellahalli — reached its full capacity. BBMP was also warned by the National Green Tribunal not to dump mixed waste in Bagalur.

Since there is no land in BBMP limits that can be used as a dumping site, BBMP sought help from the Deputy Commissioner.The DC’s office is now in discussion with the Mines and Geology Department to identify more locations where garbage can be dumped. “We will disclose the names of the places only after they have been handed over to the BBMP,” Srinivas said. 

Can’t slaughter sheep, goat at home this Bakrid
Srinivas said directions have been issued regarding animal slaughter this Bakrid. Cows that have been certified by the competent authorities can be slaughtered. He said the directions were issued after a meeting was held between the Animal Husbandry Department, BBMP and all other departments. Animal Husbandry officials said that sheep and goats cannot be slaughtered at home. They should be taken to slaughter houses. Committees and groups have been set up to take action against all illegal activities. 

