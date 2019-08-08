Good news: Plastic banned at this year’s I-day flower show in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Lalbagh Botanical Garden is getting all set for the Independence Day flower show which will be organised from August 9 to 18. This will be the 210th flower show here. This year, at least 4 lakh visitors are expected at the show and a strict ban on plastic use has been implemented. At least 20 volunteers will be around to keep an eye on the waste being generated.

Security, too, will be beefed up at the venue. Rohini Katoch Sepat, Deputy Commissioner Of Police (South), said, “We are providing extra security and all the CCTV cameras will be monitored. Police personnel will be deployed throughout.”

The horticulture department is also in talks with Metro officials to extend the Metro services during the flower show.This year, the theme of the flower show is to pay tribute to former Mysore ruler Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar to mark his 100 birth anniversary.