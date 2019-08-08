Karnataka govt told to submit report on public health policy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court asked the state government to submit a status report with regard to the implementation of the Karnataka Public Health Policy 2017. Hearing the PIL filed by Karnataka State Legal Services Authority on high maternal mortality rate in Karnataka, the division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Mohammad Nawaz issued this direction and adjourned the hearing to September 9.

The court was informed that the Maternal Mortality Rate is highest in Karnataka when compared to neighbouring Kerala and Tamil Nadu. It is 133 per 1 lakh live births in Karnataka and 20 and 21 in Kerala and Tamil Nadu respectively. This is as per the study done by Janarogya Chaluvali, an NGO. The petitioner said the number was high in the state due to lack of proper treatment to pregnant women.

HC rejects PIL to regulate online streaming content

The High Court on Wednesday said the contents of online streaming services cannot be regulated under the Cinematograph Act, 1952, while rejecting a PIL filed by a city-based businessman. The division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shriniwas Oka and Justice Mohammad Nawaz made it clear that content broadcast through online platforms like YouTube, Hotstar and Netflix cannot be regulated under the said Act.

Petitioner Padmanabh Shankar from HAL 2nd Stage, had moved the High Court seeking directives to the Centre to come out with a legislation to set up a board to sanction content broadcast through online streaming services.