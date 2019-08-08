Karnataka to go Delhi way, will crack whip on latecomers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government will soon go the Delhi way. Officials in government services will have to report to duty at the stipulated time, failing which they could be penalised. The first step in this direction was taken by newly appointed Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) Commissioner G K Prakash. Just a day after taking charge, he conducted a surprise inspection of the sections in the BDA head office and found while Engineer Member and Secretaries were in office by 10.30 am, the other staffers, especially case workers, were not.

The Commissioner also issued directions for introducing biometric machines for officials to punch in their entry and exit. This will ensure that they are on time. Also, CCTV cameras will be installed to keep a watch on touts, miscreants and officials.

Government sources said the BJP in Karnataka is going to emulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has cracked the whip on latecomers.“The impact of Delhi can already be seen in central government offices, post offices and nationalised banks. But not in state government offices, especially those which have direct involvement with citizens like BBMP, BDA and the revenue department office.

The feedback from citizens visiting government offices is that they are sent away or made to wait for long hours because officials are late to office. In some cases it has also been observed that officials do not turn up, but are marked present in the register. The state government wants to set it right now,” an official said. More than Bengaluru, the government is of the opinion that a watch is needed in other districts, where administration is very poor and citizens are suffering, sources said.