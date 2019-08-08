Home Cities Bengaluru

Runner from Karnataka to participate in international race

Twenty-nine-year-old Vinay Krishnamurthy has made the state proud after  being selected to participate in the Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc (UTMB), a prestigious trail race.

Published: 08th August 2019 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2019 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

The Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc race is scheduled to be held from Aug 26-Sept 1

By Karthik K K
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Twenty-nine-year-old Vinay Krishnamurthy has made the state proud after being selected to participate in the Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc (UTMB), a prestigious trail race. A native of Mysuru and presently working as a 3D visual designer in Bengaluru, Krishnamurthy was able to accumulate enough race points through qualifier races in the past two years to represent the country in this year’s UTMB race. It is scheduled to be held from August 26 to September 1 in Chamonix- Mount Blanc, at the junction of France, Italy and Switzerland.  

He is one among the seven Indians who will be participating in the run this year. He is also the only Indian to participate in the OCC (Orsieres - Champex - Chamonix) race category (56km with 3460m elevation), a category in which no Indian has ever run till date.

Krishnamurthy’s interest in sports dates back to his younger days, when he used to play volleyball, throwball and participated in 1,500 m and 3,000 m running races. He soon graduated to participating in marathons which he eventually got hooked onto. “I never realised when running became my interest. It’s the pure adrenaline rush after a race that keeps me going,” says Krishnamurthy.
But during this phase, he met with an accident which resulted in two years of rest. “I was able to train myself to extend my runs from 10km to 30km, half marathons, full marathons and eventually ultra runs to an unimaginable 129km,” he said.

Explaining his preparation for the UTMB race, he said, “Hard work, discipline and constant practice have been my go-to formula for any race. But the UTMB requires more since it is at an international level. Callisthenics and CrossFit workouts  have been of great help in building stamina and physical strength. I have  been working on this since January when I got selected for the race,” he says.

In the past, he has participated in races such as the 21km Bengaluru Mountain festival, the 80km Deccan Ultra race which has an elevation of 2,980m elevation,  and the 65km Buddha trials with a 3,450 elevation.
Since Bengaluru has very few places to train for a mountain run, he visits Chamundi hills or Nandi hills to practice.

“I run about 60km per week and keep improving on that,” says Krishnamurthy whose running partner, Santosh Gowda, has helped him to push his limits.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo | AFP)
Pakistan trade suspension unlikely to harm India
Image used for representational purposes.
Celebrities in false ads may have to pay hefty penalties, face jail term
Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman (File | PTI)
Vir Chakra for Abhinandan, Vayu Sena medals for Balakot pilots
Karnataka: Pounded by rain, swept away by flood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visits flood-affected areas of Belgaum Thursday Aug 8 2019. | PTI
Schoolgirl washed away in Karnataka floods as death toll reaches eight
Boats used to evacuate people stranded in the flood water at Thengilakkadavu area in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
Gallery
On the first anniversary of last year's floods, Kerala is faced with a similar situation as heavy rains pounded five districts since 7 August 2019 causing landslides and widespread destruction. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
The Chahar brothers are in arms in the Carribean as our cartoonist Satish Acharya gets going...
Cricket Cartoon: The battle in West Indies begins
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp