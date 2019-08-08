Sounds from the Valley

Home Cities Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Over the last few years, music lovers in the city have been getting a closer glimpse at sounds and lyrics influenced by Kashmir. Bringing them closer to music from the Valley is Aabha Hanjura, an award-winning singer-songwriter, composer and live performer based in Bengaluru, who is getting ready with her upcoming six-track album titled, Aabha Hanjura & The Sounds of Kashmir.

The 31-year-old musician pays homage to the Valley with distinct sounds of the rubab and santoor, with a modern blend of guitars and drums, and folklores such as Roshewalla and Hukus Bukus.

Earlier this week, she released the music videos of Dilbaro Yuier Valo and Chalo Chinaro Ke Gharon, a two-part series of her track Roshewalla from the album. Her music is a marriage of traditional Kashmiri folk with modern rock and a side of exuberance. The tracks signify the message that each tale carries with a visual treat to the audience. Hanjura has worked on the album for over two years. Hukus Bukus – the single from the album – was released in 2017, followed by the second track, Khanmoej Koor, which was released in 2018.

While Hanjura is based in the city, her home lies in Srinagar, which her family was forced to leave for Jammu in the early 1990s. “My childhood flew past me and I took some time to realise this. My mother would be away at most times and I spent most of my time with my brother,” she says.
It was her brother who constantly reminded her of her musical capabilities, but little did she know then that his advice would be a game-changer. She auditioned for the reality TV show, Indian Idol, when she was 18.

“When I was selected for Indian Idol, I realised how confident my brother was about my skills. This gave my voice a platform and much-needed confidence,” she recalls. But the fame didn’t last long and she ended up discontinuing music.

“I believe no glory should come to you overnight, as it departs in a similar fashion,” says Hanjura, who went on to pursue a corporate career in media and left behind the music. A visit to her house in Kashmir six years back pulled her back to making music. “The visit made me realise that all Kashmiris have lost something irrespective of caste, religion and community. The pain was something each of us had in common. This inspired me to make music with a message along with the heritage of Kashmir.”
As an independent artiste, Hanjura has taken a do-it-yourself approach towards the album. With two more tracks in store, she plans to move on to her second album. About the current situation in Jammu and Kashmir, Hanjura says, “Change is overwhelming but hoping for a better future is what we should look forward to.”

