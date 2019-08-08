Time to avoid street food, typhoid scare is back

Dr Jayasudha P By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: It is that time of year when people fall ill due to contaminated water and food. The reason behind the rise could be insufficient access to clean water and poor sanitation and hygiene. Typhoid fever is one among a host of deadly diseases, which is a potentially life-threatening illness caused by the bacterium Salmonella typhi.

Typhoid is a bacterial infection that leads to a high fever, diarrhoea, and vomiting. The infection is often passed on through contaminated food and drinking water or through close contact with someone who is infected. Symptoms may vary from mild to severe. The symptoms develop one to three weeks after exposure to the disease which include fever that starts low and increases daily, headache, weakness and fatigue, muscle aches, sweating, dry cough, loss of appetite and weight loss, abdominal pain, diarrhoea, rash and extremely swollen abdomen. In some people, signs and symptoms may return two weeks after the fever has decreased. Without proper treatment, the symptoms may last for weeks or months.

Other possible complications include inflammation of the heart muscle, inflammation of the lining of the heart and valves, pneumonia, inflammation of the pancreas, kidney or bladder infections, infection and inflammation of the membranes and fluid surrounding brain and spinal cord. Patients with acute illness can contaminate the surrounding water supply through infected stool, which contains a high concentration of the bacteria. It does not spread through the air (by cough) or by touching.

Even after treatment with antibiotics, there are chances that patients who recover from typhoid fever continue to harbour the bacteria in their intestinal tracts or gallbladders, often for years. These people shed the bacteria in their faeces and are capable of infecting others, although they no longer show signs or symptoms. There are two vaccines available to prevent typhoid fever. The first one is a capsule Ty21a which is taken in four doses. This is a live vaccine, so cannot be used for patients under 6 years or with compromised immune systems and those taking certain medications. This vaccine lasts for five years. The other vaccine is a shot Vi. This is killed vaccine and can be used for children as young as 2 years and is safe for immuno-compromised patients also.

take proper preventive measures

■ Wash your hands frequently to control and avoid infection before eating or preparing food and after using the toilet

■ Avoid drinking untreated water. Contaminated drinking water is a particular problem in areas where typhoid fever is endemic. Drink boiled water

■ Avoid raw fruits and vegetables. Try and avoid fruits and vegetables that you can’t peel, especially lettuce

■ It is better to avoid food from street vendors as it is more likely to be contaminated

■ Maintain proper sanitation and hygiene

■ If travelling to prevalent areas, consult with your healthcare professional and discuss if you should receive vaccination for typhoid fever.

The author is consultant-family physician, Aster RV Hospital