Distressed woman sends SOS to NGO amid ex-boyfriend's assault

Ex-boyfriend has been harassing her to continue physical relationship; cops track down accused and arrest him

Published: 09th August 2019 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2019 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

Annayya

By HM Chaithanya Swamy
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sheer presence of mind to search the net for a social worker and give him a distress call from her mobile phone even while being assaulted by her ex-boyfriend in her office elevator on Tuesday, led to not only her being saved but also the Bellandur police being able to nab the accused.

The social worker from Jana Sadbhawana, who received the distress call from 20-year-old Babina (name changed) who was a complete stranger to him, was able to gather that her life was in danger. He immediately alerted the jurisdictional police, the Bellandur police, who were able to track where the call was coming from and were able to save her.

Her ex-boyfriend, Annayya alias Anup, a resident of Somasandrapalya, was able to escape, but the police soon tracked him down and nabbed him. They could track him as he had snatched Babina’s phone, which they had been tracking to locate her.

Annayya has been arrested on charges of sexual harassment and criminal conspiracy by Bellandur police and sent to jail, an investigating officer said.

The prompt action of Bellandur police also prevented Annayya from carrying out his threat of uploading pictures of the girl’s and his private moments on the social media platforms to bring disrepute to her.
Babina filed a complaint with Bellandur police alleging that her ex-boyfriend Annayya assaulted her and blackmailed her to have sex with him by threatening to upload her private photos on social media.  
Babina had come to Bengaluru three years ago to study, and had got admission to B.Com course in a private college. Annayya who was a year senior in the same college befriended her. In a couple of months, they fell in love.

Babina told the police that she and Annayya started going for trips and spent private time and also were involved in a physical relationship. They had clicked photos and videos of themselves even in their private moments.

She said he had promised to marry her, but over a period of time, Babina realised that Annayya only wanted her money and sex from her and was not interested in marrying her.
After that, almost daily, Annayya allegedly harassed her to get physical with him. That was when Babina started avoiding him, only for Annayya to suspect that she was in a relationship with another boy.
He continued to harass her for money and was taking around Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000 from her every month.
After finishing her BCom this year, Babina started working with a private firm on Sarjapur Road. But Annayya kept calling her and allegedly blackmailed her into meeting his lusty needs.
On Tuesday around 8.45 am, Annayya went near her office and forced her to meet him. But as soon as she met him in the elevator, he started assaulting her brutally.

When a man who was accompanying them in the elevator tried to save her, Babina took the opportunity to search for a social worker on the net and blindly called to reach a person from Jana Sadbhawana, who came to her rescue at the end.

