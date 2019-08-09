Home Cities Bengaluru

'Lobbying for top posts is common'

He orally informed that he had got an interim order of status quo from the Tribunal.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The recent spate of transfers of officers has led to bad blood in the IPS cadre. Former SP, Bengaluru Rural, TP Shivakumar, who was posted in June, was replaced by another IPS officer Ravi Channanavar, who is SP, now Bengaluru Rural.

On Wednesday, Ravi wrote a letter to the DG&IGP stating that Shivakumar entered his office and occupied his chair after he challenged his transfer before the Central Administrative Tribunal. He orally informed that he had got an interim order of status quo from the Tribunal. The CAT order dated August 7 stated that status quo “as of today” to be maintained till the matter is heard on August 14.

TNIE, meanwhile, spoke to some retired DGPs and IGPs regarding the controversial audio clip and they said that while they cannot authenticate the veracity of the audio tape, political lobbyism and interference in transfers and postings is well known. “Lobbying for top posts has become a norm. Those officers, who don’t lobby, do not get the postings they rightfully deserve. This is not true of police alone,” said former DG&IGP R. Srikumar.

“The chief minister and home minister have a role to play, which includes transfers and postings. But it is not right if others get involved,” said former DG&IGP Ajai Kumar Singh.

“Political interference in transfers and postings is much higher than what public and media perceive it to be. Officers calling politicians to curry favour has unfortunately become the order of the day,” said former DG&IGP ST Ramesh.

