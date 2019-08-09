Man jumps to death from office building

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 45-year-old man jumped to death from the third floor of his office building during working hours on Tuesday afternoon. The incident took place in Baiyapannahalli.



The deceased is Arjun, a native of Hassan, who was living alone in CV Raman Nagar. He worked as a driver at the Defence Avionics Research Establishment, which comes under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). In his suicide note, Arjun accused his elder brother Anil Kumar, his brother in-law Prasad KS and three of their friends of harassing him over a property dispute.

Police have booked a case against five people, including two of his family members.

If you are having thoughts of suicide or are in emotional distress, help is available. You can get in touch with the SAHAI helpline at 080-25497777, open from 10am to 10pm from Monday to Saturday and 104 Arogya Sahayavani, which is available 24/7.