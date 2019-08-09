Mayor calls out advt bye-laws for allowing flexes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a letter addressed to B H Anil Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary of the Urban Development Department on Thursday, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun asked to remove the changes made by the state government in the draft of Advertisement bye-laws 2019. The BBMP council agreed to not give provision to hoardings, billboards, flexes of any kind. However, the state’s bye-laws do not reflect the same.

“If implemented, the new bye-laws will cause hoardings to be put up indiscriminately. In the Karnataka Municipal Corporation Act 1976, an occupancy certificate is must to erect hoardings. This clause has been removed from the 2019 bye-laws draft,” she wrote in the letter. Her letter also highlights the effect hoardings will have on road safety.

The blanket fee per hoarding has been made `1.25 lakh annually irrespective of size and material. This could cost BBMP a loss of anywhere between `3 lakh to `1.2 crore per year.

Major changes

BBMP has also listed out major loopholes in the advertisement bye-laws 2019. The document which is available with TNIE, includes comments from BBMP on the effect this will have on the city.

It reads, “The new draft dated 15.07.2019, includes Legacy Advertisement Billboards which permit commercial billboards to be erected and displayed on private properties by enrolled/registered Agencies, after having obtained permissions under the Advertisement Byelaw 2006. This clause was not part of the original proposal.”