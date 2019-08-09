Metro to issue return tickets from Lalbagh flower show

BENGALURU: Return journey paper tickets at just Rs 30 will be introduced from Lalbagh Metro station to any Metro station from August 10 to 18. This is being done for the convenience of Metro commuters visiting the horticultural flower show at Lalbagh. The paper ticket is valid for travel between 10am and 8pm from Lalbagh station only. According to an official release: “The paper ticket is valid for the day of purchase only and shall be available for purchase on the above dates at all Metro stations from 8am to 6pm. At Lalbagh station alone, the paper ticket will be available up to 8pm.”The onward journey from any station to Lalbagh Metro station will be by means of tokens and smart cards at normal fares, the release added.
