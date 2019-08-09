Now, BMRCL to teach public to use loos without chocking them

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a bid to put an end to repeated blockages of toilets, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) plans to have automated announcements inside all the toilets of its 40 stations to educate the public about using the loos the right way. The underground station, Sir M Visvesvaraya Metro station (Central College), will be the first to introduce it on Friday.

A S Shankar, Executive Director, Operations and Maintenance, BMRCL, told The New Indian Express, “We are dismayed at the repeated blockages caused due to throwing of plastic bottles and sanitary napkins inside the toilets by commuters. People keep complaining about the bad state of the toilets without realising that it is caused only by a few of them.”

Washing of feet inside the toilets and dumping leftover food in wash basins too are proving to be major problems across stations, he said.

While the choked toilets can be cleared to some extent at elevated Metro stations, it is tough to clear blockages at underground stations, Shankar said. “In the case of elevated stations, the blocked material can be pushed into drains but since underground stations are already located below the ground, even that is not possible,” he said.

“The initial thrust will be on underground stations beginning with Central College, but within a fortnight we hope to cover all our stations. We want to educate commuters on the right method of using this public amenity,” the Executive Director said.

The issue of blocked toilets is a perennial problem at Kempe Gowda station, where one can often see boards displayed outside toilets stating that they are temporarily closed for maintenance.