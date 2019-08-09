One investigation leads to another mystery

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bagaluru police, who are investigating the murder of an unidentified woman, have cracked another murder case during the probe. The police have arrested Sagar and his girlfriend Sonu for murdering the former’s wife Haleema.

A police team led by Bagaluru police inspector B Ramamurthy, while trying to solve the woman’s murder, got clues that Sagar and Sonu had murdered Haleema.

“They dumped the body at a place falling under the jurisdiction of Shidlaghatta police station, Chikkaballapur. When the two were picked up for questioning, they confessed to have committed the crime,” an official said.

He further said that the woman’s photo has been circulated and people are trying to identify her.