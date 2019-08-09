Torrential rains get many worried for flood

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The city received 21mm of rainfall on Thursday afternoon. This created panic among people with the grim situation of floods playing on their minds. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) office was flooded with phone calls inquiring about the quantum of rainfall and the weather forecast. The callers also sought to know if there would be a North Karnataka type of situation in the state capital.

Many Bengalureans recollected the heavy rainfall of 128.7mm the city experienced on August 15, 2017.

“I have been reading about the floods in North Karnataka and it was during this time two years back that Bengaluru was in a similar situation. I was worried and wanted to be prepared. So I made an inquiry with IMD,” said Chinmaya, a corporate professional.

On its part, the IMD has forecast rainfall in the city for the next two days. It has also forecast heavy rainfall across coastal Karnataka, western ghats, north interior Karnataka and parts of south interior Karnataka for the next three days.

Rainfall started in the city around 3.30pm and went on for about two hours. HAL airport recorded 12 mm rain and Kempegowda International Airport 9.6mm.Slow traffic was reported from most parts of the city, including Okalipuram, JC Road, Majestic, MG Road, Shivajinagar, Tannery Road and surrounding areas.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) received complaints about tree falls from TCM Royan Road in Upparpet and Shivajinagar. Waterlogging was reported at Manipal Centre.

“I was supposed to pick up my daughter from school. But the sudden heavy rainfall around 3.30pm made travelling a horror. She was at school and I was stranded on a roadside. After the rain subsided, there were huge traffic jams on most of the roads,” said Sandhya M,a homemaker.

However Geeta K, another homemaker, called up the IMD on Friday. “It is Varamahalakshmi and the rainfall will spoil it all. Besides, it is a long weekend and we have to go out. The sudden and heavy rainfall only makes matters worse. So i needed to know the weather forecast,” she said.

In-charge director of IMD Bengaluru, Geeta Agnihotri, told TNIE that an offshore trough was running from south Maharashtra to Kerala and there was a cyclonic circulation over south-east Arabian Sea, off Kerala coast. There was also a deep depression in north Chhattisgarh and its neighbourhood. She added that the intensity of rain would depend on the location of the system.