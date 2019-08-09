Trash barriers help unblock Bengaluru’s drains

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Installation of trash barriers have been a great success in several stormwater drains (SWD) in areas such as Domlur, Silk Board and Agara Lake.

For instance, trash was blocking a drain in RT Nagar, choking the ring road bridge. But after the barriers were placed, the water started flowing freely. However, the initiative was never taken up in the rest of Bengaluru until Thursday. Byatarayanapura constituency saw its first trash barrier at Kariyanna Layout on Thursday.

“This is the first trash barrier in the area and we will install the same in Chikka Bommasandra, Dodda Bommasandra, Sakar Nagar, Chansandra and Rachenahalli,” said Prahlad R, chief engineer (Yelahanka zone) of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), said.

The assistant engineer of the area said that officers are now desilting the drain near Hebbal lake to install a barrier. “We need to desilt first so that the barrier stand is below the water level. The mesh should hold floating materials such as thermocol and plastic,” he said. The drain is expected to be cleared once a week.

“We will study how much waste is being collected and clear it accordingly,” the engineer said.

MLA Krishna Byre Gowda tweeted about the initiative and said: “This intervention ensures waste is collected near these barriers, making it possible to remove waste from the drains. Otherwise, the same waste will block drains and cause flooding during rains.”