A new puzzle with every roll

Arjun Sukumaran By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In today’s age of multimillion-dollar Kickstarter board games, it’s hard to imagine a time when the crowdfunding platform wasn’t such a big deal for the tabletop industry. It didn’t just start; a couple of early games paved the way for today’s golden age, and one of those very first games was Alien Frontiers.

If you’re a fan of classic science fiction, all I have to do to get you interested in Alien Frontiers is literally just show you the board. Covered with shout-outs to the titans of the genre, the board’s just a massive love letter to the golden age of sci-fi. However, don’t be fooled into thinking that Alien Frontiers is nothing but a homage — there’s an excellent game of substance underneath all that style.

Here’s the set-up — you and up to three other players are independent factions trying to colonise (and achieve dominance of) Planet Maxwell. In the process, you’ll land pre-built colonies on the planet’s surface, vie for control of each of the planet’s eight territories and harness powerful alien technology scavenged from a nearby derelict craft. How do you do all of that? With dice.

If you groaned at that last sentence, don’t worry — this is unlike any other dice game you’ve played. You see, in Alien Frontiers, your dice represent your spaceships — and, in gaming terms, they’re the workers you’ll send out to various orbital facilities in order to further your aims. At the beginning of each of your turns, you’ll gather up your dice, roll them and assign them wherever you want. Need more? Send a die to the Lunar Mine. Got enough resources to expand your fleet? Head over to the Shipyard and build another spaceship, which will give you an extra worker on your next turn.

There are two aspects of Alien Frontiers that set it apart from other dice games. Firstly, low rolls are just as useful as high rolls — in some cases, with particular facilities, they can be more useful. This removes much of the bitterness you get from other games, where a die roll or two can be the difference between glorious victory and abject defeat. Secondly, Alien Frontiers gives you so many ways to mitigate your rolls through that aforementioned alien technology that randomness ceases to be much of a factor at all. Alien Tech cards let you adjust your dice in myriad ways — add one to this die, subtract one over there, flip this to its opposite side and hey presto, you’ve got a three-of-a-kind that’s just perfect for the Colony Constructor.

You will always be able to make some kind of lemonade out of whatever lemons chance happens to hand you, and you will always be able to achieve something on any given turn. Rolling your dice isn’t something to worry about or dread in this game, because you can never get completely screwed by the randomness. This is where Alien Frontiers becomes a delightful puzzle — after you roll your dice, you look down at them and go “Right, how can I make this work for me?” And there’s always, always, a way to do that, you’ve just got to figure out how.

And that’s probably the best thing about Alien Frontiers — the fact that it manages to preserve the best part of a dice game (the variable and ever-changing situations you’ll have to deal with) while doing away with the worst (randomness completely overpowering things like strategy and good planning). Alien Frontiers was ahead of its time when it came to crowdfunding, and it’s still one of the finest games you can play today.