Anglo-Indian community to host its biggest event

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: When you read about the Anglo-Indian community, nostalgia is what you get, which starts with their ancestral history of the British days. But today, some continue to believe that the community has migrated outside India or do not contribute to the country’s economy anymore, right? Wrong! Anglo-Indians continue to play a huge role in the country,” said Clive Vanburle, president of the Bangalore Chapter of All-India Anglo-Indian Association.

“We still have a lot to contribute to our future as a community as well,” Vanburle told CE. The community is conducting its third edition of National Youth Meet 3, which will be held in the city on Saturday and Sunday at Frank Anthony Public School, Halasuru. The two-day event will include sports, seminars and TedEx-like-talks. Entertainment will include a costume-themed social party and a grand masquerade ball.

The event, comprising people of the age group of 15-35 years, is aimed at bringing the community together from various parts of the country. “We will have talks on suicide prevention, keeping boundaries and even inspirational stories from two delegates,” he said.

The first edition was held in Kolkata, followed by Patna, which included 150-200 members. The event is expected to see over 250 members coming together, which is said to be the biggest event held by the community till date.