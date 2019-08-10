Home Cities Bengaluru

Chakundar da halwa takes the cake  

When you get an invite for Chef Tikka Singh’s dhaba-style cuisine, we go to check out the place, if not anything but for the name.

Published: 10th August 2019 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2019 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

By  Vidya Iyengar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: When you get an invite for Chef Tikka Singh’s dhaba-style cuisine, we go to check out the place, if not anything but for the name. So, on a Sunday evening we make our way to star restaurant Ssaffron at Shangri-La hotel, Bengaluru to try out some authentic home-made rasoi.

In an ambience that fits the colourful and bold description of Punjab, we find that the menu goes beyond sarson ka saag and daal makhani, though both of them are a part of the main course. As we wait for the platter of appetisers – Badam ki Tikki, Patiala da kalmi kebab, Lahori talli machi, Kajur Lal Mirch Ka Paneer, along with sweet lassi – keeps us more than good company.  

An unusual combo of potato and almonds, the greenish Badam ki Tikki are cutlets that we couldn’t stop nibbling at. The Kajur Lal Mirch Ka Paneer is also a hit a with the vegetarians , especially for its consistency and rightly-used spices. Our meat-eating dining companion opts for the Lahari Machi, which is a rice flour dusted crispy fried fish, which, infused with spices makes it a preferred choice over the

Tandoori Anari Jhinge, a pomegranate-infused Andaman Prawns cooked in a clay oven. 
While the platter itself could serve as main course, we’re given a mini-thali like main course. With rice and paratha as breads, the Ujjagar Singh Di Aloo Wadiyan Da Bharta (Lentil dumplings and potato cooked together in hand-pounded spices); Hari Moong Te Palak Bathu Da Aaag (Whole gram lentils cooked with green spinach and spices); Abohar Da Shalgam meat and Ludhiana Da Dahi Kali Mirch Murgh (chicken curry cooked with black pepper in a yoghurt gravy) are served in katoris. 

Our vote goes for their version of the Daal Makhni and Sarson ka Saag. The former, which can’t get more authentic, and the latter not being as bitter as we’ve previously experienced, makes it a class combo with rice. 

While we go slow with the main course, having relished the tikkas (after all, we’re here to taste Tikka Singh’s delicacies), we’re even ready to give desserts a pass. But anyway, we take a bite of the Beetroot Halwa which is undoubtedly the winner of the evening. Even a couple of days later, the Chakundar Da Halwa, which is slow-cooked shredded beetroot with dry nuts, may want you to make a second visit here.

Price for two: `2,500 + taxes
When: Till August 11 
Where: Ssaffron, Shangri-La
Hotel, Bengaluru
Time: Lunch: Noon to 3.30pm| Dinner: 7 to 11.30 pm 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Boy guides ambulance over flooded bridge in Karnataka
People crossing flood water at Vellimadukunnu in Kozhikode (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Floods: Death toll crosses 50, glimpse from a relief camp
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami named three lion cubs and four tiger cubs at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai on 10th August 2019. (Photos| R Satish Babu, EPS)
IN PICS | Chennai's Vandalur Zoo home to cute white tiger and lion babies!
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp