Chakundar da halwa takes the cake  

BENGALURU: When you get an invite for Chef Tikka Singh’s dhaba-style cuisine, we go to check out the place, if not anything but for the name. So, on a Sunday evening we make our way to star restaurant Ssaffron at Shangri-La hotel, Bengaluru to try out some authentic home-made rasoi.

In an ambience that fits the colourful and bold description of Punjab, we find that the menu goes beyond sarson ka saag and daal makhani, though both of them are a part of the main course. As we wait for the platter of appetisers – Badam ki Tikki, Patiala da kalmi kebab, Lahori talli machi, Kajur Lal Mirch Ka Paneer, along with sweet lassi – keeps us more than good company.

An unusual combo of potato and almonds, the greenish Badam ki Tikki are cutlets that we couldn’t stop nibbling at. The Kajur Lal Mirch Ka Paneer is also a hit a with the vegetarians , especially for its consistency and rightly-used spices. Our meat-eating dining companion opts for the Lahari Machi, which is a rice flour dusted crispy fried fish, which, infused with spices makes it a preferred choice over the

Tandoori Anari Jhinge, a pomegranate-infused Andaman Prawns cooked in a clay oven.

While the platter itself could serve as main course, we’re given a mini-thali like main course. With rice and paratha as breads, the Ujjagar Singh Di Aloo Wadiyan Da Bharta (Lentil dumplings and potato cooked together in hand-pounded spices); Hari Moong Te Palak Bathu Da Aaag (Whole gram lentils cooked with green spinach and spices); Abohar Da Shalgam meat and Ludhiana Da Dahi Kali Mirch Murgh (chicken curry cooked with black pepper in a yoghurt gravy) are served in katoris.

Our vote goes for their version of the Daal Makhni and Sarson ka Saag. The former, which can’t get more authentic, and the latter not being as bitter as we’ve previously experienced, makes it a class combo with rice.

While we go slow with the main course, having relished the tikkas (after all, we’re here to taste Tikka Singh’s delicacies), we’re even ready to give desserts a pass. But anyway, we take a bite of the Beetroot Halwa which is undoubtedly the winner of the evening. Even a couple of days later, the Chakundar Da Halwa, which is slow-cooked shredded beetroot with dry nuts, may want you to make a second visit here.

Price for two: `2,500 + taxes

When: Till August 11

Where: Ssaffron, Shangri-La

Hotel, Bengaluru

Time: Lunch: Noon to 3.30pm| Dinner: 7 to 11.30 pm