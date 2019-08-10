Dance drama brings back to life founder Kempe Gowda 

G Ulaganathan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Kempe Gowda may have been the creator and architect of present day Bengaluru but not much is known about the life and times of this warrior and king. At least, there is no authentic recorded history and writers interpret his story in different ways. And now, Shivapriya Academy of Dance and Music tries to unravel the mystery behind this persona through their upcoming Kannada musical dance drama Nadaprabhu Kempe Gowda, whose name one hears many times while travelling the modern transport wonder: Namma Metro.

Shivapriya is the brainchild of dancer and guru Dr Sanjay Shantaram and was set up 30 years ago. Students are not only taught dance but also learn the theoretical aspects of dance, which includes the history, growth and development of Bharatanatyam.

The dance ballet, featuring about 60 dancers, will be staged in the city on August 12 at the Chowdaiah Memorial hall. Funds raised from the programme will be given to the Articulate Ability foundation, which trains blind children in various styles of dance and other performing arts.

Speaking about the musical dance drama, Dr Sanjay, who dons the role of the protagonist Kempe Gowda, says, “It explores the mind of the man, his hard work and the sacrifices that went behind the conceptualisation and creation of a city, with all amenities that stands as one of the most sought after metropolitan cities in the world today.”

With period music and orchestration by Praveen D Rao, this production also has lavish costumes and props by Sajini. The musical starts with history, explaining the lineage of the emperor, whose ancestors were hardworking agriculturists. Kempe Gowda had seven brothers and the eldest was Ranabhaire Gowda, who lived a simple life as farmer during the 13th century in the village of Yedagunji Putturu.

When the evil chief of the village eyes their only daughter Doddavva, and begins to harass them, the family of almost 30 people migrate to Avathi village. There they continue their life as agriculturists, before they unexpectedly stumble upon a treasure and their life changes.

Ranabhaire Gowda’s son Jayagowda then takes control of the family and slowly they win the love and respect of the people. Their fame reaches the Vijayanagar emperors who entrust Jayagowda with the responsibility of ensuring the safety of the southern part of Karnataka. His son Kempegowda, who takes over in the 14th century, apart from providing excellent administration, also promotes art and culture in a big way. The second half then revolves around the king who starts building a city with all amenities.

Says Dr Sanjay, “This production is like the Broadway musicals and will have a high element of theatre and include classical and folk dances and will provide a total visual experience.”

Scripted by Prahlad, the drama’s cast includes, Sanjay Shantaram as Kempe Gowda, Gopalakrishna as Ranabhaire Gowda, Raghavi as Kempamma and Anjali Srikanth as Doddavva. “Our aim is to showcase a city that is not just built beautifully over a period of time, but it also is a city with a strong history attached to it,” says Sanjay. The author is a dance critic.