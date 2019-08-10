Home Cities Bengaluru

Delicious recipes for kids to boost their Vitamin D levels during monsoon  

Monsoon has arrived, and children are more than excited to go out and frolic in the rain.

Published: 10th August 2019 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2019 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Swati Kapoor 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Monsoon has arrived, and children are more than excited to go out and frolic in the rain. But as parents, we must make sure children are equipped with a good immune system to fight any sort of ailments during rainy season. Recent studies show that Vitamin D deficiency weakens the immune system and causes increased susceptibility to infections. Here are a few Vitamin D-rich recipes for kids to boost their immune system and help them fight infections during monsoon season.

1. Pumpkin Milk Soup – This warm and filling soup is a perfect pre-dinner meal for children during monsoon. Heat 2 tbsp of butter in a deep pan, add ¼ cup chopped onions and sauté for a few minutes. Add 1 cup of diced pumpkin and sauté for a few more minutes. Add 3 cups of water, salt and pepper and cook till the pumpkin is tender. Cool for 10 minutes. Blend in a mixer for a smooth purée. Add ½ cup of fortified fresh milk and bring to boil. Serve hot garnished with spring onion greens.

2. Egg Frankie – Egg frankie is a complete meal and an excellent option for lunchboxes. Knead 1 cup of whole wheat flour into a smooth dough. In a separate bowl, whisk 2 eggs along with 1 finely chopped onions and coriander leaves. For the filling, combine 1 thinly sliced onion, capsicum, carrots and keep aside. Make parathas out of the kneaded dough. While the paratha is cooking, pour a ladle of the egg mixture and cook the egg paratha on both sides until the egg is cooked. Place a portion of the filling in the centre and roll the paratha. Drizzle some homemade mint chutney over it for extra tanginess.

3. Golden Milk smoothie – This smoothie will serve as one of the healthiest breakfast beverages for your kid. It consists of milk, which is rich in calcium and Vitamin D, turmeric which is anti-inflammatory and is filled with antioxidants, and bananas, which have a  good amount of potassium. Combine 1 frozen banana, ½ - 1 tsp of turmeric, ½ tsp of raw honey, 1/8 tsp of cinnamon, and ½ cup of fortified fresh milk in a mixer jar and blend until smooth and creamy. Serve immediately.
The author is a nutritionist who is also a part of the Thirumala Nutrition Foundation. She is based in Bengaluru.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Boy guides ambulance over flooded bridge in Karnataka
People crossing flood water at Vellimadukunnu in Kozhikode (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Floods: Death toll crosses 50, glimpse from a relief camp
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami named three lion cubs and four tiger cubs at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai on 10th August 2019. (Photos| R Satish Babu, EPS)
IN PICS | Chennai's Vandalur Zoo home to cute white tiger and lion babies!
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp