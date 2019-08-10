Diplomats bid farewell to Bengaluru amid sushi and Sake

Vidya Iyengar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru’s diplomatic community came together on Thursday evening to bid farewell to two outgoing officials – Francois Gautier, Consul-General of France, and Dominic McAllister, British Deputy High Commissioner. Hosted by Takayuki Kitagawa, Consul-General of Japan, at his residence, conversations flowed easily between an intimate gathering over sushi, Sake and Banga Roll (a vegetarian sushi with the colours of Karnataka flag).

As the group gathered to listen to their experiences, Gautier said his four-year stint had flown by like it were four months. “Life of a diplomat is nomadic. But I’m going home to Paris with some great memories,” said the Consul-General of France. While he candidly admitted that Bengaluru could do much better in terms of infrastructure and spots to visit, Gautier said the city has been welcoming.

Agreed McAllister, who said he received a lot of help and support during his stay here. “While sitting in a traffic jam, I’ve come to appreciate the ballet of Bangalore – the crossing and moves in front of you without feeling stressed. I’ve truly become a Bangalore boy,” he said.

Bengaluru’s badge of pride – its weather – was one of the main aspects the expats admitted they would miss (even as some shared a light moment with McAllister that the city was experiencing a typical English weather). “I am sure you will miss the weather. In fact, I’m going to Japan for a short holiday and I am already dreading that it’s going to be 43 degrees Celsius.

This weather is much better than the summer in Tokyo. I hope I’m here for another 2-3 years,” Kitagawa said to peals of laughter across his living room.

Meanwhile, the new Deputy Consul-General of Japan in Bengaluru, Katsumasa Maruo (a post which is being held for the first time in the city), who was introduced to the gathering, added that he has been “impressed” with the city in the last month that he has been here. “I am enjoying life in Bangalore over Delhi,” he said, resulting in the group breaking into light comparisons of the two cities.