Fun food fiesta

Lesly Joseph By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A plethora of events and activities mark the long Independence Day weekend. Here, we give you a glimpse of what you can plan your days around

The Glass House, lalbagh

Independence Day is incomplete without the Lalbagh Flower Show. Like the previous years, one of the largest lung spaces in the city will host a colourful flower show and have flower-decked installations from August 9 to 18. The show will feature the life story of Jayachamaraja Wadiyar, the last maharaja of the erstwhile State of Mysore and will be a tribute to the king. Don’t miss demonstrations of rare carnivorous and insectivorous plants.

When: August 10-18

Tynimo, Malleswaram, Jayanagar and Commercial Street

Check out some desi handicrafts at Tynimo, a lifestyle retail brand, which is hosting a curated showcase of handicrafts from Jaipur, Varanasi and Saharanpur. The collection includes Ambabari Meena work, brass and stone work and metallic hand painted work. “Indian handicraft products are sold at high rates in the market with local markets in the country suffering losses. We wanted every Indian to take pride in the artistic talents of our artisans,” says director Vaibhav Jain. When: Till August 17

Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore

A group of women, from Junyali Spice Blends, will celebrate the country’s different traditions and cuisines through a specially-curated pop-up for Independence Day. Held at Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore, the menu, curated by chef Manish Uniyal, will feature vegetarian and non-vegetarian thalis with each dish containing a blend of handmade spices. “We decided to celebrate Independence Day by celebrating our country’s traditions, cuisines and the empowerment of homemakers. For instance, the Shahe Nawab Garam Masala in the Calcutta Chicken Chops pairs well with the rich ingredients of this cuisine. Similarly, Sifar Garam masala which originates from the Sindhi community has been used in the traditional dish called Sai Bhaji. Sawantwadi Garam masala which originates from the coastal Maharashtrian belt has been used in our Malvani Fish curry,” says

chef Uniyal. When: August 15

Sriracha, indiranagar and UB City

Try some tri-coloured dim sums by Chef Vikas Seth by Sriracha. Each of the dimsums is made with natural carrot and spinach purees to create the patriotic pop of colours. Options include the Star Chicken Dim Sum filled with Sriracha Mayo Chicken, Carrot Schezwan Chili, Spinach & Burnt Garlic Basil. “Dim sum means to ‘touch the heart’ in Chinese and that is what we will do this Independence Day. The natural vegetable purees lend the orange and green hues. There are three variants of it and a single dumpling with all three colours of the flag,” says chef Seth, chef and culinary director Sanchez & Sriracha (Lounge Hospitality).

When: From August 15 to 31

byg brewski brewing company, hennur

Go for a relaxed brunch of hot chaats, steaming momos, parathas, kebabs, masala chai, malai kulfi and cocktails. This Sundrunch will bring the bustling street food culture alive with fun activities, trinkets bazaar, live music and the sheer vibrancy of khao galli. From a foot spa to flea markets, and hammocks to live music, this brunch will take you a on virtual tour along the west coast of India. In addition, their annual Freedom Jam will see bands Crown Tree, a performance by jazz influenced set, Little Wing, a classic rock, Soundchilde, a synthesiser-backed dance pop, Alan Rego’s Alchemy- soft rock and country music, among others.

When: August 15, 12.30pm-4pm

10K Freedom run

With an aim to make the I- Day celebrations meaningful, NGO Kaagaz Foundation is conducting a 10K Freedom Run, for a greener and safer Bengaluru. “This year our theme is environmental protection and women’s safety. The proceeds from the event will go towards tree plantation drives and distribution of women safety handbooks at government schools,” says Kavitha Reddy, trustee of Kaagaz Foundation. The registration fee starts from `400 onwards.

When: August 15 at 6am at BBMP Ground, HSR Layout

SodaBottleOpenerWala, Lavelle Road

If you’re 72, then it’s your day at this Bombay-Irani café and bar, with their Partying Since 1947 offer. Anybody 72 years or and older will get a 72 per cent discount on the total bill. The idea is to incentivise the younger generation to go out with their family and at the same time also do something special for these senior citizens who have lived through our country getting its freedom.

When: August 15

Shangri-La Hotel, Bengaluru

This 73-kg cake will be the centre of attention at the hotel, which will be made from an assortment of Independence Day-themed cakes. Proceeds from sales will be donated to Iksha foundation, which works for the welfare of children suffering from retinoblastoma, a form of eye cancer. Guests will also be given a 20 per cent discount on food and beverages. “This event will give underprivileged children diagnosed with eye cancer independence from their suffering. We will also visit the hospital where the children are undergoing treatment to raise awareness,” says Rakesh Sethi resident manager. When: August 15