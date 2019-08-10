Home Cities Bengaluru

In conversation with real-life stars

Rather than fictional stories of angels and fairy characters, the real stories of common people have greater impacts on society.

Published: 10th August 2019 06:45 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Rather than fictional stories of angels and fairy characters, the real stories of common people have greater impacts on society. Thinking the same line, Goethe-Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan in association with Sandbox Collective, is organising a meet-up this weekend, where people from different fields will share their real-life stories. Titled ‘Once upon a Trail…’ the event will be attended by Bakul Sharma, who is a queer cinematographer, Anuradha HR, who started the theatre group  Big Fat Company for plus-sized individuals and Vijaya Anandappa who is a community radio jockey. 

“We are looking for an informal interaction session. We believe that a discussion session will be effective if the audience can relate the speeches and situations of the speakers. Here, speakers are from different walks of life and will share tales of breaking barriers. We are hoping that listeners will take back with them a renewed perspective on the issues or professions that were discussed,” says Shruti Rao, member of Sanbox Collective.  

Each speaker will share important or life-changing snippets from their personal lives in three chapters spanning 15 minutes in three separate groups. Interspersing each chapter will be a 15-minute question and answer session from listeners. Each group of listeners will be restricted to 10 people. The aim is to introduce interesting and ground-breaking personalities from the city to people who may not know about them, and trigger questions about their life journey.

The meet-up is a part of a series of lead-up events of Gender Bender 2019, an annual multi-disciplinary art festival focuses on fresh perspectives on gender that will start from August 21. Once upon a Trail… will be held at Goethe-Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan, Indiranagar on August 10 at 6.30pm.

