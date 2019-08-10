‘It’s not about winning but the journey it takes you to’

Varsha Gowda By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the late ’90s, when Vivek Rajamani was just three years old he had his first encounter with video games. Reminiscing about the moment that started it all, Vivek recounts his “cool uncle” bringing a PC home. It enabled him to look beyond the confines of his home. “I think everybody remembers Dave, Dave 2, and those ‘99 games in 1 consoles. I was instantly drawn to them,” he shares.

Cut to present, the Bengaluru-based 24-year-old founder of a telecommunications company has found love for multiplayer games and plays for about an hour every day. Vivek enjoys that he can meet people from across the world in the comfort of his home. “I find communicating with people I haven’t met and working as a team with them extremely exciting,” he explains.

Currently, Battlefield 5 and Apex Legends are his favourite platforms to connect with people. Vivek has explored his love for video games by competing in a few tournaments. He’s been a part of a tournament in Bengaluru hosted by LXG in partnership with Nvidia. “I was extremely nervous at first but then the team play aspect of it kicked in and moments later, I was fine,” he says.

Vivek and his team were able to qualify to the semi-finals, and he hopes to climb the ladder in upcoming competitions. While he does love multiplayer games, Vivek has a soft spot for Indie games. “Indie games are so diverse, but they almost always bring something new to the table in terms of game-play, story-telling and animation; it’s refreshing. I can play for hours without realising the passage of time,” he laughs.

His current favourites are The Stanley Parable and Firewatch. “With games like these, the goal isn’t focused on just winning or losing. As clichéd as it sounds, it is about the journey and noticing all that it has to offer,” he says.

Gaming is a respite for Vivek because most elements are controllable. “I can control the world by controlling my actions. My actions usually have set outcomes and I like that about games...You get to experience the world from the perspective of the developers, which intrigues me endlessly.”