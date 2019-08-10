Oxygen Is Limited, adapt and survive to thrive

Anusha Ganapathi By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: It has been 50 years since the moon landing; Chandrayaan 2 is on its way to softly land on the moon’s surface; an Israeli lunar lander spilled tardigrades on its atmosphere — space exploration is evolving, exciting, and sometimes scary as it deals with a lot of elements of which humans are unaware of. Gaming reflects the enthusiasm and allure towards outer space. The latest in this is ‘Oxygen not Included’ — a space colony survival game set deep inside an alien space rock.

The game starts with three clones with different skills and competencies materialising on a space rock (randomly generated every time the game restarts). Suddenly, the screen erupts with multiple controls and details of every element in the space rock. It takes some time to comprehend the surroundings and the complex controls, as if your eyes are adjusting itself to sudden darkness. The deluge of sudden is as suffocating as the pockets of carbon dioxide in the new planet.

You soon realise that your colonists survive only when there is oxygen around and you help them dig their way to those pockets to expand your base. Digging through metal and sweeping the residue gives you the ability to build more sophisticated machinery (oxygen diffusers, science machines and manual generators). This machinery is essential for survival cycles in the game. Research is important too — it helps to identify the necessary resources to construct complex equipment.

As the cycles creep through, you discover that the information deluge proves to be useful. Hovering over random brown blobs in the undulating environment of the rock reveals copper, coal, and if you are lucky — gold. The game teaches you to not be fooled by cute graphics — Oxygen not Included is nothing short of micro-management simulator with the ability to interact and control every element on screen. It grows on you but slowly, making you learn through failures — because ingame help is limited. It feels like a never-ending puzzle with several tiny conundrums packaged within it — should you dig through to the chamber with water? What if it floods the base? What medicines will cure the colonists of hypothermia? How can you block the flow of heavy carbon dioxide rushing in? The steep learning curve and the lack of instructions is a put-off — but with a proportionate feeling of satisfaction on mastery.