Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Peace must come from within us’   

The event is organised annually to commemorate consequences of the Hiroshima Nagasaki bombings, and the importance of peace throughout the world.

Published: 10th August 2019 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2019 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: We are only halfway there,” Deputy Consul-General of Japan in Bengaluru Katsumasa Maruo said at a peace programme conducted by Space for Children in Education Art and Development (SCEAD) Foundation to observe Hiroshima and Nagasaki Day. “Despite cultural differences, we need to embrace the idea, and peace must come from the roots within us,” he said.

The programme was co-presented by the Japan embassy, IPYG SHWPL (South Korea) and St Joseph’s College of Commerce. Delegates from Russia, Ukraine, Turkey, Malaysia, Africa, Scotland and China also shared insights on the unrest in their countries, and its effects. 

SCEAD founder Siju Daniel said the organisation has been conducting peace programmes for 20 years. However, this was their second edition at the college. “The signature cloth will be sent to the chief minister, Indian Prime Minister as well as Pakistan by month-end,” Daniel said, adding that the organisation lost one of its members during a peace programme at the recent Sri Lanka blast.

The event is organised annually to commemorate consequences of the Hiroshima Nagasaki bombings, and the importance of peace throughout the world. “Younger generation has been victimised due to wars, and bringing them together in support of their rights will enable future generation to live peacefully,” the organisation said in a statement.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Boy guides ambulance over flooded bridge in Karnataka
People crossing flood water at Vellimadukunnu in Kozhikode (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Floods: Death toll crosses 50, glimpse from a relief camp
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami named three lion cubs and four tiger cubs at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai on 10th August 2019. (Photos| R Satish Babu, EPS)
IN PICS | Chennai's Vandalur Zoo home to cute white tiger and lion babies!
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp