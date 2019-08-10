‘Peace must come from within us’   

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: We are only halfway there,” Deputy Consul-General of Japan in Bengaluru Katsumasa Maruo said at a peace programme conducted by Space for Children in Education Art and Development (SCEAD) Foundation to observe Hiroshima and Nagasaki Day. “Despite cultural differences, we need to embrace the idea, and peace must come from the roots within us,” he said.

The programme was co-presented by the Japan embassy, IPYG SHWPL (South Korea) and St Joseph’s College of Commerce. Delegates from Russia, Ukraine, Turkey, Malaysia, Africa, Scotland and China also shared insights on the unrest in their countries, and its effects.

SCEAD founder Siju Daniel said the organisation has been conducting peace programmes for 20 years. However, this was their second edition at the college. “The signature cloth will be sent to the chief minister, Indian Prime Minister as well as Pakistan by month-end,” Daniel said, adding that the organisation lost one of its members during a peace programme at the recent Sri Lanka blast.

The event is organised annually to commemorate consequences of the Hiroshima Nagasaki bombings, and the importance of peace throughout the world. “Younger generation has been victimised due to wars, and bringing them together in support of their rights will enable future generation to live peacefully,” the organisation said in a statement.