Pick up chopsticks for Japanese food

Sudeshna Dutta By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Wasabi, sashimi, nigiri, sushi – these names indicate a hearty Japanese meal. And what better way than to indulge in such an exotic cuisine at the heart of Bengaluru. On a Saturday afternoon at the recently-opened Japanese restaurant, You Mee, Malleswaram, we were welcomed to a full house where we see people using chopsticks and having a ball with friends and/or family.

Finding a comfortable seat in the corner, my dining companion and I browsed through the menu to find the perfect Japanese drink, apart from the widely-popular Matcha tea. From a variety of unconventional teas such as Little Buddha, Chili Romance, White Bud YinZhen, Temples of Heaven and more, Geisha seemed to be the perfect one for me. Infused with bamboo shoots, ginger, roses, sesame and schizandra berries, this beverage is said to be full of vigour and vitality. The warm tea immediately acts as a soothing agent to the senses and prepares your appetite for a sumptuous meal.

As opposed to traditional Japanese sushi, what is served here are the contemporary ones with a couple of ingredients rolled inside vinegared rice. Along with soy sauce, we had the Hamachi New York Dragon sushi consisting of avocado, salmon, prawn tempura, hamachi and mayonnaise. The luscious texture of the seafood sitting tight inside the roll was enough to tune our taste buds to ‘Zen’ mode. With a slow Japanese music playing in the background, the place gave the vibe of a cosy restaurant in Japan. Under sushi, the Prawn Tempura roll was another delicacy that we loved and is a must-try at the restaurant. Stuffed with ebi tempura, crab, cucumber, mayo, ikura roe, along with onion pickle, this one scored high in terms of meaty flavour. The choices don’t stop there as sushi lovers can choose from varieties like Tuna Tataki, Avocado and Mango Black Rice sushi, Edamame California, Spring Vegetable and more.

Moving on to the main course, my companion took You Mee Signature Ramen, while I ordered for the all-time-favourite Nasi Goreng. The former – soupy bowl – works as comfort food on a rainy afternoon to save you from the ‘chills’. Authentic dishes are also a hit at the restaurant, with varieties in robata, bao, poke bowl, woks, sashimi and nigiri being the highlights. Expats from south-east Asian countries working in and around World Trade Centre can drop in for a quick lunch and relish local cuisine.

From the desserts section, the manager insisted we try their signature dessert, fig and date dim sums served with salted caramel sauce. As unique as it sounds, it didn’t really leave a lasting impression on us, as we felt there was something lost amid the overpowering flavours of dates and caramel.

Nonetheless, You Mee definitely puts forward an authentic pan-Asian cuisine to savour for lunch or dinner.

Cost for two: `2,000 (approx)