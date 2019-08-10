Home Cities Bengaluru

Queues get longer as KIA beefs up security

This has been implemented in the light of a Bureau of Civil Aviation Security advisory on August 6.

Published: 10th August 2019 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2019 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

Huge crowds wait for a security check at the Kempegowda International Airport on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Long queues piled up across the Kempegowda International Airport on Friday too on account of intensive checks being conducted across key airports in the country due to terror threats anticipated in the light of the revocation of Article 370 earlier this week.

A couple of passengers even compared Friday’s scene at the airport to KR Market during the festive season. Tight security will be in place till August 31. This has been implemented in the light of a Bureau of Civil Aviation Security advisory on August 6.“Civil aviation has emerged as a soft target for terrorist attacks,” it said.

Sundeep, an air passenger who witnessed the chaos, tweeted: “Bangalore airport and KR market similar scenes. People from all over the world work here and back to home for the long holidays. Caution - don’t miss your flight or train.” Another passenger Artika Raj had tweeted: It’s nuts at the security check queue at #Bangalore #Airport today. Snaking lines that start on the ground floor! No clue what’s taking so long. Please factor in an an extra hour if you’re flying from here today.  Ashwin G Benjamin issued this caution to all passsengers: @BLRAirport is a friggin mess.. Pls ensure your at the airport atleast 2.5 hrs prior to departure time.. Security will easily take u 45 mins to clear.”

An advisory issued by the airport operator — Bangalore International Airport Limited — said, “The high security alert at the Bengaluru airport might result in some additional waiting time, queues and delays. Please plan your travel accordingly. Apologies for any inconveniences.”

