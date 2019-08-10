Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Responsible, sustainable development need of hour’ 

I am devastated each time I drive by Ulsoor Lake, to see the filth, the debris, the slow death of an iconic lake. Like most old-time Bangaloreans, I have fond memories of this beautiful lake.

Published: 10th August 2019 06:45 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: I am devastated each time I drive by Ulsoor Lake, to see the filth, the debris, the slow death of an iconic lake. Like most old-time Bangaloreans, I have fond memories of this beautiful lake. One day, as my brother Irfan and I were having conversations about the city, we ended up discussing about the plight of this lake. We decided to not let Ulsoor Lake get destroyed at any cost. We signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for the maintenance and upkeep of the areas around Ulsoor Lake, Swami Vivekananda (Kensington) Park and Gangadhar Chetty Road. Not only did we clean up the space, but we also got each tree in the area geo-tagged with the help of urban conservation experts. 

In 1986, when Irfan and I founded the Prestige Group, Bengaluru (then Bangalore) was the Garden City of India. The weather was wonderful, the greenery soothing, and the quality of life was among the best in the world. As real estate grew into a booming industry, several big players stepped in to change the face of the cityscape. While change is essential, it cannot be haphazard. Rapid urbanisation and civic apathy have turned our beautiful city into an urban jungle, with pitiable infrastructure. 
The government needs to focus more and provide greater infrastructure. The Tech Capital deserves better roads and enhanced connectivity to help ease the ever-growing traffic woes. However, development at the cost of natural greenery and heritage shouldn’t be an option. 
Solution:

Several years ago, Prestige stepped in and took up the redevelopment of Elgin Flour Mills, a landmark on Hosur Road. The red brick heritage structure was transformed into a classy residential property while retaining the building’s distinct character. 
Responsible and sustainable development is the need of the hour. Real estate developers must incorporate environmental-friendly practices and green building principles, right from design through construction and post completion of every project. 

Harnessing the power of Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) and technology, we can find viable solutions to problems that afflict Bengaluru.  Our world-class city sustains us, but it needs sustenance too. As Mahatma Gandhi stated, ‘Be the change that you wish to see in the world’.

