Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Vegetables are taking centre stage’

By looking at the happy and content faces of guests who have just enjoyed my dishes.

Published: 10th August 2019 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2019 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

When are you happiest at work?
By looking at the happy and content faces of guests who have just enjoyed my dishes.

What trends are you noticing regarding wine and food pairings?
You don’t have to be a sommelier to pair food with wine. Matching the colour of the wine with that of food is the basic thumb rule. Most interesting thing to notice here is ‘what grows together goes together’. For example, a classic Chianti goes best with the pizzas and pasta with tomatoes of Tuscany. A zesty Sancere from Loire valley goes best with a locally produced goat cheese crottin.

What was your biggest disappointment as a chef?
I get really disappointed when I am unable to replicate the same flavours while cooking something with very simple flavours, the way I see home cooks or a traditional maharaja doing.

What do you always avoid ordering on a menu?
Fish, particularly when I am eating in a city which is not near the sea.

Of the dishes you prepare, which one would you never eat yourself? Why?
Mashed potatoes, because it is just a pile of simple carbs with loads of fat.

Which is your favourite restaurant? What would you prefer to eat there?
Eleven Madison Park, New York. I loved the entire offering in the set meal.

Describe one incident when you messed up a recipe real bad.
I remember using agar agar for the first time for making a thai coconut pudding. I did not realise that agar needs to be boiled vigorously in water for it to be activated as a gelification agent. It never set the pudding at first go. Later I messed up the quantity of agar and after setting the pudding turned out no better than a brickbat.

What is the best recent food trend?
Vegetables are taking the centre stage. Exotic spices like ras al hanout will fire up the culinary landscape in 2019. Micro-regional cuisines will take the mainstream moving forward.

Vishal Atreya, Managing Partner,  The Pump House

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Boy guides ambulance over flooded bridge in Karnataka
People crossing flood water at Vellimadukunnu in Kozhikode (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Floods: Death toll crosses 50, glimpse from a relief camp
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami named three lion cubs and four tiger cubs at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai on 10th August 2019. (Photos| R Satish Babu, EPS)
IN PICS | Chennai's Vandalur Zoo home to cute white tiger and lion babies!
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp