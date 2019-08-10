‘Vegetables are taking centre stage’

By Express News Service

When are you happiest at work?

By looking at the happy and content faces of guests who have just enjoyed my dishes.

What trends are you noticing regarding wine and food pairings?

You don’t have to be a sommelier to pair food with wine. Matching the colour of the wine with that of food is the basic thumb rule. Most interesting thing to notice here is ‘what grows together goes together’. For example, a classic Chianti goes best with the pizzas and pasta with tomatoes of Tuscany. A zesty Sancere from Loire valley goes best with a locally produced goat cheese crottin.

What was your biggest disappointment as a chef?

I get really disappointed when I am unable to replicate the same flavours while cooking something with very simple flavours, the way I see home cooks or a traditional maharaja doing.

What do you always avoid ordering on a menu?

Fish, particularly when I am eating in a city which is not near the sea.

Of the dishes you prepare, which one would you never eat yourself? Why?

Mashed potatoes, because it is just a pile of simple carbs with loads of fat.

Which is your favourite restaurant? What would you prefer to eat there?

Eleven Madison Park, New York. I loved the entire offering in the set meal.

Describe one incident when you messed up a recipe real bad.

I remember using agar agar for the first time for making a thai coconut pudding. I did not realise that agar needs to be boiled vigorously in water for it to be activated as a gelification agent. It never set the pudding at first go. Later I messed up the quantity of agar and after setting the pudding turned out no better than a brickbat.

What is the best recent food trend?

Vegetables are taking the centre stage. Exotic spices like ras al hanout will fire up the culinary landscape in 2019. Micro-regional cuisines will take the mainstream moving forward.

Vishal Atreya, Managing Partner, The Pump House