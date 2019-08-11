Three tuskers from BNP give officials sleepless nights

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A group of three tuskers has been giving forest officials of Bannerghatta National Park sleepless nights. The three tuskers wandered out of the forest near Harohalli range on Thursday night and have been camping at Bettahalli reserve forest and the nearby village.

“We started to drive them into the forest, on Friday night, but could not do so because of the rain. The tuskers continued to camp all through Saturday, on the fields outside the forest and were driven back into the forest only on Saturday night,” said a field officer. Though no injuries were reported, the crop damage is yet to be ascertained.

This is the second time a group of tuskers has wandered out of the forest. Earlier a group of ten tuskers - which was lead by Ranga, a popular tusker, made Bannerghatta their home for many years.

“A month back a lone tusker was sighted in Bettahalli reserve forest and its surroundings. Six days back he walked through the area and came back with two more tuskers. They were earlier sighted in Savandurga, from where they were chased back,” a forest official added.