A sketchwalk to Trace Bengaluru’s beauty

The sketchwalk will be held on August 15 at 10.30am. Pencil, pen, watercolour, breakfast and sketchbook will be provided.

Published: 12th August 2019 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2019 09:12 AM

art

Artist and designer, Parinitha Konanur, will guide participants in workshop

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With an aim to make this  Independence Day more colourful and creative, Plan The Unplanned, a trek and tour organising company, is conducting a workshop – Gandhi Bazaar Independence Day Sketchwalk in the city. Along with learning to sketch, the participants can explore the city in a fun-filled way.

“At the workshop, people can learn how to compose, draw natural surroundings, buildings and other landmarks of Bengaluru city with ease. Participants will be taught to create free-flowing sketches, use pen and watercolour and keep a journal,” says Jatin Munvar, co-founder of Plan The Unplanned.    

Artist, illustrator and designer, Parinitha Konanur, will be the resource person for the event. Parinitha has a degree in fine arts from Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath and worked as a photographer before becoming a full-time illustrator and designer.

“The sketchwalk will start with a short introduction to sketching, to value of sketching, how it can help in our fast-paced life and how it can be used for documenting our travels, thoughts and more. The workshop will first attempt to draw the Roti Ghar, Gandhi Bazaar.

"We will try it with a pencil first, then with pen and then you will learn to use watercolours. Later, the group will head to the surroundings and try and capture the many sights while ending the sketchwalk at the famous Davanagere Benne Dose and Filter Coffee and then to the Lal Bagh Botanical gardens where the flower show will be on display,” Jatin added.

The sketchwalk will be held on August 15 at 10.30am. Pencil, pen, watercolour, breakfast and sketchbook will be provided.

